Pub's red light for stargazers' delight
Tan Hill Inn's red light for stargazers' delight

The isolated Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire has installed red lights outside to aid stargazing.

The 17th Century pub, north of the village of Keld, has panoramic views and is 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level.

It was named the highest pub in the British Isles in the 1976 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

  • 14 Feb 2019
