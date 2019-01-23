Snow no barrier to fell runners
Intrepid Ingleborough fell runners brave the snow

Heavy snow no is no barrier to a group of three intrepid Ingleborough fell runners taking on the peak.

The three run regularly on Yorkshire's Three Peaks, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Brian and Hester Stallwood and their friend Sharon are all members of Settle Harriers.

