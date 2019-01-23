Media player
Intrepid Ingleborough fell runners brave the snow
Heavy snow no is no barrier to a group of three intrepid Ingleborough fell runners taking on the peak.
The three run regularly on Yorkshire's Three Peaks, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.
Brian and Hester Stallwood and their friend Sharon are all members of Settle Harriers.
23 Jan 2019
