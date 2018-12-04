Gift for boy who saved Grandfather

Video

A five-year-old boy has been praised after he called the police when his Grandfather fell ill.

Lucas dialled 999 after his Grandad Gary collapsed at his home in Catterick Village.

Police and an ambulance were sent to the house where they found his grandfather had fallen into a diabetic coma.

North Yorkshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine paid a visit to Lucas's primary school to thank him for his quick thinking and give him an early Christmas present.