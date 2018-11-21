Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dashcam footage of level crossing ambulance crash driver released
Dash-cam footage of a driver smashing a decommissioned ambulance through a railway barrier before nearly colliding with a passing train has been released by police.
The footage, which was captured from a police car chasing the vehicle, showed driver Shane Hughes stop just inches from the train as it passed at 70mph, in Kildwick, North Yorkshire.
Hughes, 41, of Ramsgate Street, Halifax, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to 22 months in prison.
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-46289722/dashcam-footage-of-level-crossing-ambulance-crash-driver-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window