Jobs boost for 'world's biggest' scampi factory in Whitby

A scampi factory in Whitby says it is creating 50 new jobs.

Whitby Seafoods said it was investing £7m into an additional coating and frying line at its production facility.

The company claims to be the biggest scampi factory in the world, employing 200 people and turning out a million portions of the langoustine product a week.

  • 30 Oct 2018
