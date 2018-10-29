Media player
Pumpkin boat paddled down River Ouse in York
A man has paddled down the River Ouse in a giant pumpkin boat.
Tom Pearcy, who works at York Maze, claims it is a world record for the largest pumpkin boat, weighing 619kg (1364lbs).
As there is currently no recognised world record for the largest pumpkin boat, York Maze have applied to Guinness World Records to have this achievement recognised.
The giant boat will be on display at York Maze until Sunday 4 November.
29 Oct 2018
