High-speed police chase footage released

Video

Footage of North Yorkshire Police officers chasing a car driving at high speeds around Scarborough has been released by the force.

The car, which was driven by 26-year-old Abraham Fox, was caught on a police camera ripping through the Eastfield area on 12 July 2018. The dramatic pursuit ends when the driver slams on the brakes, resulting in a crash.

Fox, of Romanwood Gardens, Bradford, was jailed for 17 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at York Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for four years and eight months.