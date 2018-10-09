Cathedral organ pipes dismantled for refit

Media player
York Minster's grand organ pipes dismantled for £2m refit
York Minster's grand organ is getting a £2m revamp.
The Victorian instrument, which dates back to the early 1830s, is being removed, including nearly all of its 5,403 pipes.
It will be cleaned and repaired at a specialist workshop in Durham.
Drone and work footage courtesy of Hewitt & Walker and Chapter of York
09 Oct 2018
