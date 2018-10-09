Sculpture in forest to commemorate WW1

Media player
Concrete sculpture commemorates the end of World War One
A concrete cast of a Nissen hut has been installed in a forest to commemorate the end of World War One.
The work by Turner Prize winning artist Rachel Whiteread is based on the buildings used by workers in Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire during the war.
