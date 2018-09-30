Balloons take to the skies for festival
An estimated 30,000 people have descended on the Knavesmire for the second York Balloon Fiesta.

Fifty balloons of varying colour and design have drifted above the city over the weekend.

Organisers have said the number of attendees has increased about a third from 2017.

  30 Sep 2018
