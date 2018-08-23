Arriving in style
RAF Falcons parachute into York's Ebor race meeting

Here's a view of York you don't see every day.

The Royal Air Force Falcons parachute display team filmed their arrival over Knavesmire in York as the Ebor race meeting got under way.

The parachute team left the aircraft above the racecourse and came down in their famous stack, with each member keeping a distance of some 15ft above his teammate below.

