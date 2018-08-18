Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Erosion on Yorkshire's three peak path caused by popularity
Walking Yorkshire's three peaks has become so popular some of the paths are being badly eroded.
A new campaign to raise almost £50,000 has been launched by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to re-build the severely eroded Bruntscar path on Whernside.
The authority estimates about 80,000 people a year walk the route through North Yorkshire to Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.
-
18 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-45227342/erosion-on-yorkshire-s-three-peak-path-caused-by-popularityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window