Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jet Provost lands in Yorkshire pub beer garden
An iconic British jet trainer plane has become an aviation sensation at a North Yorkshire pub.
Bought online for just £1,000, the RAF Jet Provost aircraft was rescued from the scrapyard by landlord Paul Greig.
Mr Greig says it's attracting global interest.
Yorkshire breaking news: Nine-year-old victim of seaside rock fall named; City hit by smoke smell from fire 90 miles away
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-45146371/jet-provost-lands-in-yorkshire-pub-beer-gardenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window