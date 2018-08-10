The beer garden aviation sensation
Jet Provost lands in Yorkshire pub beer garden

An iconic British jet trainer plane has become an aviation sensation at a North Yorkshire pub.

Bought online for just £1,000, the RAF Jet Provost aircraft was rescued from the scrapyard by landlord Paul Greig.

Mr Greig says it's attracting global interest.

