Captain Cook replica ship's journey to Whitby
A replica of Captain Cook's ship Endeavour has made the journey to its new home in Whitby to be a tourist attraction.
The voyage from the River Tees at Stockton to the harbour at Whitby in North Yorkshire, was filmed in June.
The ship opened to the public on Friday to help visitors imagine life for Captain Cook's crew of about 95 men as they set sail in the 1760s.
10 Aug 2018
