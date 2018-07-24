Video

A Leeds photographer has turned his love of sausage sandwiches into an art project.

The Sausage Atlas is a 3D installation consisting of more than 230 photographs of the sandwiches, bought in cafes and shops across Leeds.

Andrew Towse, who has a learning disability, partnered with artist Anne-Marie Atkinson to produce the work over a period of three years.

The photographs are displayed in block cubes and are accompanied by a guide book or 'atlas' of the venues where the sandwiches were bought.