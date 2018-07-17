Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hailstorm breaks summer heatwave in North Yorkshire
A hailstorm which broke the summer heatwave was caught on camera in Brandsby, North Yorkshire on Monday.
Annie Stirk filmed the scenes in her garden on the edge of the Howardian Hills, north of York.
17 Jul 2018
