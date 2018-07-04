Man's 5,000 mile World Cup trip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yorkshire football fan's World Cup round trip

A York man has spent the last two weeks travelling to watch the World Cup with fans of other countries.

Michael Cansfield has visited seven countries including Croatia, Poland and France driving an electric car on a 5,500 mile (8,800 km) round trip.

He watched the matches in bars, restaurants and on giant screens set up in city squares.

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Football is a game of two other halves