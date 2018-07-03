Media player
Video
Sherburn High School gym fire aftermath
A large fire has destroyed part of a high school in North Yorkshire.
Dozens of firefighters were called to Sherburn High School just before midnight on Monday.
No-one has been injured but the fire has damaged the school's gymnasium and changing block.
03 Jul 2018
