Kellingley Colliery tower demolished
Kellingley Colliery second winding tower demolished

The second of two landmark winding towers at the former Kellingley Colliery has been demolished, following the closure of the mine in 2015.

Fourteen separate explosive charges were needed to collapse the tower at the former pit in North Yorkshire.

It was used to lower miners 2,500 ft (762m) underground - the first tower was demolished last year.

  • 02 Jul 2018
