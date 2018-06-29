Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What a hoot! Tawny owl takes a bath
A tawny owl has been caught on camera taking a dip in a "hoot tub" in the soaring temperatures.
The nocturnal bird was seen bathing in the pool of water in the North Yorkshire village of Thixendale.
Wildlife artist Robert Fuller captured the footage, even recording the owl as it appeared to dance in the water.
Yorkshire breaking news: Armed police arrest man after chase; City tops fast food league
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-44658839/what-a-hoot-tawny-owl-takes-a-bathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window