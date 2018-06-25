Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shakespearean pop-up theatre ready in York
York is home to Europe's first pop-up Shakespearean theatre.
Shakespeare's Rose, which cost £3m, will stage four plays in York this summer.
The temporary theatre has been built in a car park in 28 days to a circular design, similar to those erected on Bankside in Shakespeare's day.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-44603322/shakespearean-pop-up-theatre-ready-in-yorkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window