European cycling speed record broken
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

European cycling speed record broken in North Yorkshire

A man has broken the European cycling speed record riding at an airfield.

Neil Campbell, 42, reached a top speed of more than 135 mph (217 kph).

He beat the previous record of 127 mph (204 kph) after after being released from the back of a car at Elvington Airfield near York.

  • 20 Jun 2018