Plans to revamp York station revealed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
York railway station: Entrance revamp plans revealed
Plans have been revealed to revamp the entrance to York railway station.
The proposals would see some buildings and a road bridge demolished, new taxi ranks, expanded car parks and a new pedestrianised square.
The designs are on display at the station for four weeks.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-44439625/york-railway-station-entrance-revamp-plans-revealedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window