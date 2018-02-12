What is Steampunk?
Steampunk: Nostalgia for a history that never was?

Whitby is home to one of the UK's most famous Goth events but other groups are now flocking to the coastal town.

The Steampunk movement holds special weekends in the resort with about 6,000 visiting for the latest event.

A mix of creative thinking and unusual dress, we asked some participants what the movement was all about.

