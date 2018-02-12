Spineless hedgehog brothers rescued
Two spineless hedgehogs found wandering in the street are being cared for by wildlife experts.

The pair, discovered in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, are believed to have a genetic disorder which means they are smooth rather than spiky.

They are now being looked after by staff at the Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary in North Yorkshire.

