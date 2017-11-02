Media player
Video
The truth behind the famous farm on the M62
A farm situated between two carriageways of the M62 in West Yorkshire has been subject to numerous urban myths since the motorway was built in the 1960s.
One is that the stubborn farmer who owned it refused to leave.
The truth, however, is less dramatic.
02 Nov 2017
