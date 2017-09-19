Two arrests as fracking equipment arrives
Two arrests at Kirkby Misperton fracking site protest

Specialist equipment has started arriving at the shale gas fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Third Energy was granted planning permission for the fracking site at Kirby Misperton in May 2016.

About 60 protesters gathered at the entrance on Tuesday.

