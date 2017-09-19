Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two arrests at Kirkby Misperton fracking site protest
Specialist equipment has started arriving at the shale gas fracking site in North Yorkshire.
Third Energy was granted planning permission for the fracking site at Kirby Misperton in May 2016.
About 60 protesters gathered at the entrance on Tuesday.
-
19 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-41326880/two-arrests-at-kirkby-misperton-fracking-site-protestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window