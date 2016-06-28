Thomas Cullen
Thomas Cullen's online job appeal works

A man with a learning disability who made an online appeal for work has been employed by a restaurant.

Thomas Cullen, 20, who has Down's syndrome, posted a video having failed to find a job after months of trying.

Mr Cullen has begun working in the kitchens at The Watermill, at Carlton Miniott, near his home in Thirsk.

