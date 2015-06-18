Video

The role of North Yorkshire soldiers in the Battle of Waterloo has been remembered on the 200th anniversary of the battle.

On 18 June, 1815, more than 200,000 soldiers met in a muddy field in Belgium about 10 miles (16k) from Brussels.

After years of war with France, Britain and the allied forces led by the Duke of Wellington finally faced and defeated Napoleon's French army.

The battle helped change the course of European history.

Carla Fowler, of BBC Look North, reports with the help of the Royal Armouries in Leeds.