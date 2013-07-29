Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Owner's fears for Whitby steam bus Elizabeth
The owner of Whitby's famous steam bus said it may have to leave the town over a parking row with the county council.
Elizabeth, thought to be the last operating steam bus in the world, is one of Whitby's most popular tourist attractions.
Council highways officers are not happy with where the 1931 bus picks up its passengers. Owner Vernon Smith is in negotiations with the authority but said he may have to move.
An online petition in support of the bus has attracted nearly 1,000 signatures.
-
29 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-23491045/owner-s-fears-for-whitby-steam-bus-elizabethRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window