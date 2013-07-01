Video

A floating ice cream parlour has become a summer hit with visitors to the River Ouse, in York.

Businessman Steve Blakeman built the unique vessel from a tugboat, from Hebden Bridge, and an ice cream van, from Robin Hood's Bay.

The boat is equipped with a serving hatch on both sides to allow tourists on either bank of the river and on the water to enjoy an ice cream.

Charlotte Leeming reports.