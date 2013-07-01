Media player
York ice cream boat makes a splash
A floating ice cream parlour has become a summer hit with visitors to the River Ouse, in York.
Businessman Steve Blakeman built the unique vessel from a tugboat, from Hebden Bridge, and an ice cream van, from Robin Hood's Bay.
The boat is equipped with a serving hatch on both sides to allow tourists on either bank of the river and on the water to enjoy an ice cream.
Charlotte Leeming reports.
01 Jul 2013
