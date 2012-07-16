Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cow stampede through Harrogate cul-de-sac
Residents in a North Yorkshire cul-de-sac were woken by a herd of cows stampeding through their gardens after the animals escaped from a nearby field.
Resident James Lee, 20, filmed the cows from his house on Larkfield Road in Harrogate early on Sunday morning.
Mr Lee said hoof prints six inches deep were left in some residents' front lawns.
Tim Willcox reports.
-
16 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-18857657/cow-stampede-through-harrogate-cul-de-sacRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window