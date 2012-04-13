Students sitting on a sofa in the centre of York
Sofa students invited to 2012 Olympics

Three students from York have been invited to take part in the Olympic celebrations by taking their sofa to London.

Sarah Kay and Chris Ward from Derbyshire and Carys Cooke will be heading to the capital this summer to carry out random acts of kindness.

