Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sofa students invited to 2012 Olympics
Three students from York have been invited to take part in the Olympic celebrations by taking their sofa to London.
Sarah Kay and Chris Ward from Derbyshire and Carys Cooke will be heading to the capital this summer to carry out random acts of kindness.
-
13 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-17694123/sofa-students-invited-to-2012-olympicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window