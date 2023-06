About 10,000 people have gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge.

Druids and pagans joined a colourful mix of visitors to mark the longest day of the year at the ancient site in Salisbury.

On the solstice, the sun rises behind the entrance to the stone circle, and rays of light are channelled into the centre of the monument.

Many people travel from around the world to celebrate at the stones.