An embroidery depicting the Wikipedia page of the Magna Carta has gone on display.

The artwork was commissioned to celebrate 800 years since the creation of the important document, which put into writing for the first time that the monarch was not above the law.

The bespoke embroidery measures 13 metres (42 ft) long and was made by artist Cornelia Parker.

It forms part of the To Be Free exhibition at Salisbury Cathedral, which is looking at rights and freedoms.

Nearly 250 people were involved in hand stitching the embroidery.

Video journalist: Emma Colman