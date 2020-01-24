Bath Fashion Museum stored in Wiltshire temporarily
An impressive collection of garments from a fashion museum have been moved temporarily to a new storage site.
The Bath Fashion Museum collection is being stored in Dents glove factory in Warminster, Wiltshire while preparations for a new museum site take place.
Museum manager Rosemary Harden said the new location in a large warehouse was the biggest closet she had ever seen.
"Here we have the whole of the museum collection in one huge enormous space," she said.
Video Journalist: Sophie Parker