A driver who caused a collision that saw a double-decker bus hit a house has been jailed.

Laurence Salaou, 23, was at the wheel of the VW Golf that collided with the bus in Bristol, resulting in the driver losing control, in December 2022.

The collision destroyed much of the brickwork on the front of the house on Highridge Road, Bishopsworth.

Salaou was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 18 months on Thursday after admitting dangerous driving.