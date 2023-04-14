A Wiltshire mother has opened a new book swap, in memory of her daughter.

Made from an old doll's house, the original book swap scheme was set up by Leanne Hames, from Calne, in 2021.

She dedicated it to her daughter Evie, 15, who died in 2020 following struggles with her mental health.

After several spells of bad weather, the unit was almost completely destroyed, but Ms Hames sought help from a community group to replace it.

Video journalist: Thomas Blackham