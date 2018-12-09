It has been five years since Salisbury was shattered by the Novichok poisonings of 2018.

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent in the Wiltshire city but later recovered.

Police officer Nick Bailey along with two members of the public, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, were also poisoned. Ms Sturgess later died.

An independent inquiry into the circumstances of Ms Sturgess' death will continue this year.

Video journalist: Emma Colman