Members of a hunting group have been suspended after a video of a "potentially illegal" fox hunt was posted online.

The clip appears to show members of the Wiltshire Avon Vale Hunt digging out foxes from their den, before letting their fox hounds chase after them,

The British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) said the activities appear to breach its Core Principles.

Members of the hunt are due to appear before a disciplinary panel later.