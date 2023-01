A walk has kicked off a number of events being held to celebrate 50 years since an ancient pathway was made an official national trail.

The Ridgeway stretches 87 miles from a site called The Sanctuary, near Marlborough in Wiltshire, to Ivinghoe Beacon, in Buckinghamshire.

Among the walkers was TV presenter and anthropologist, Mary-Ann Ochota, who encouraged others to enjoy the pathway.

Video journalis:t Sophie Parker