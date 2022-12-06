Melksham's new 'digital' Christmas tree revealed

Melksham town centre's Christmas tree this year is a "digital" tree involving long strings of LED lights.

Paul Weymouth - from the town's voluntary group that helps with the Christmas lights - said sourcing a big, real tree was becoming very expensive, compared to the cost for the digital version.

He has helped out with Melksham's festive lights since he was a child, which led him into his own lighting company, although he still helps out with the town's Christmas lights voluntarily.