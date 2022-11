Doing doughnuts on a roundabout in Swindon has cost this driver his licence.

Daniel Bassett's antics in his Lexus car on 7 May were filmed by a member of the public.

Bassett, 26, was banned from driving for 15 months and order to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting a charge of dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.