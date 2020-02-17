How hare coursing is used for betting in China

As the hare-coursing season gets under way in Wiltshire, officers have revealed how the illegal activity is used for betting in China.

Gangs with dogs and 4x4s chase hares across farmland, and the criminals leave thousands of pounds worth of damage in their wake, and will use intimidation and violence to set up the chase.

The people involved are often also involved in running county lines and modern-day slavery too, these are "serious criminals" and "a very real threat", Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says.

The chases are often streamed online as bets are placed on which dog will catch the hare.

But police officers in Wiltshire now have extra kit to combat the gangs.