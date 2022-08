Huge crowds gathered in a Cotswold village to watch a unique football fixture which has been played for 130 years.

The annual clash between the first and second teams of Bourton-on-the-Water is played on a stretch of the River Windrush, where the water is ankle deep.

This year's game ended in a high-scoring 3-3 draw after a last-minute equaliser by the first team.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers