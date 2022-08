Two people have been taken to hospital after a light aircraft overshot a runway and landed on a roadside ditch.

It happened shortly after 10:30 BST at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, on the border of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

CCTV taken from close by shows how the plane landed beneath the wing of another larger plane. Neither person in the plane was seriously injured.

