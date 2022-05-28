The wife of a soldier who was killed in the Falklands War has spoken of her pride on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Sara Jones' husband Lt Col Herbert Jones, known as "H", died at the Battle of Goose Green on 28 May 1982.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross and his wife said his charisma and willingness to lead from the front made him a great soldier.

"His soldiers would have followed him through thick and thin. It makes you very proud," said Ms Jones, who lives in Wiltshire.

