Students have opened up about their experience of being in education during the pandemic in the lead up to their A-Level exams.

The government paused all official examinations in 2020, when schools were forced to close during the lockdown. As a result, secondary school students have not sat exams since 2019.

The current cohort of Year 13 pupils were the first year unable to sit their GCSEs, and now, they are the first year to sit A-Levels again.

Oscar, Florence, Lucy and Will, a group of students in Year 13 at Melksham Oak Community School, in Wiltshire, discussed their feelings about their upcoming exams, the disruption caused by Covid and their plans for the future.

Video journalist: Chloe Harcombe