Swindon fuel plant being decommissioned after new contract
Swindon's solid recovered fuel plant is being decommissioned, but what does this mean for local residents?
Dan O'Brien from BBC Radio Wiltshire explains how the closure of the £8m facility, which first opened in 2014, will impact on waste services in the county.
The plant is being shut after Swindon Borough Council signed a new £58m contract with the company Viridor.
The new deal means the council's own company, Public Power Solutions, has missed out on the contract.