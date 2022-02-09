Swindon's solid recovered fuel plant is being decommissioned, but what does this mean for local residents?

Dan O'Brien from BBC Radio Wiltshire explains how the closure of the £8m facility, which first opened in 2014, will impact on waste services in the county.

The plant is being shut after Swindon Borough Council signed a new £58m contract with the company Viridor.

The new deal means the council's own company, Public Power Solutions, has missed out on the contract.