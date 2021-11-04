Salisbury train crash: Line to stay closed for 10 days
Passengers are being warned to expect disruption for at least another 10 days as investigations continue into a train crash.
Lines through Salisbury in Wiltshire are set to remain closed until 15 November, following the collision between two trains on Sunday evening.
As well as the investigation work, track needs to be replaced and repairs carried out around the crash site.
Cranes have been brought in to remove the two damaged trains from the tracks.